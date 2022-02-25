Destiny 2 Lepidopterist guide - all Moth locations

As is custom with every Destiny 2 expansion, there are many hidden collectables scattered around The Throne World. This time, players must hunt down and mount moths for the lepidopterist triumph if they want to work towards The Witch Queen medal. As such, we’ve created this guide to show the moth locations on The Throne World in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

It’s worth noting that new moths will be added each week, as per the penguins on Europa, so we’ll keep this guide page updated as more moths are added into the game.

Also, while all the moths currently don’t require any additional steps aside from travelling out and finding them, future moths may require higher tiers of deepsight resonance. As such, if you’re looking to collect them all as soon as possible, it may be worth grinding out reputation with Fynch sooner rather than later.

Moth 1 - Quagmire cave

This first moth can be found in the Quagmire near the Extraction lost sector. To the right of the lost sector entrance, you’ll find a large cave entrance. Go inside, and hive will start to spawn ahead of you - including a named witch called Ubartu-Ana. Kill all of these enemies, and a small green barrier to you right will be dispelled. The moth can be found behind this barrier.

Moth 2 - Apothecary

The second moth can be found within the apothecary (we’ve included an image of a map with the entrance to highlighted below in case you’ve forgotten how to get there). Enter this section of the map and continue past the alluring curtain and into the Apothecary region, the same way you did in the Witch Queen main quest.

Once you actually reach The Apothecary zone, ascend the stairs to your right.and onto the main pathway towards the interior of the Apothecary itself. Pass by the entrance and continue straight ahead down the path.

On the next raised platform ahead of you, you’ll find a Deepsight illusion. Activate it, and five shootable symbols will spawn. Their locations are as follows:

One : attached to the hedge directly behind the Deepsight issulsion.

: attached to the hedge directly behind the Deepsight issulsion. Two : On the left side of the staircase leading up to the platform

: On the left side of the staircase leading up to the platform Three : On the right way of the interior room below the platform

: On the right way of the interior room below the platform Four : Attached to a white box facing on the platform by the Deepsight illusion, facing outwards towards the cliff’s edge

: Attached to a white box facing on the platform by the Deepsight illusion, facing outwards towards the cliff’s edge Five:Attached to the lower wall on the far side of the platform. Descend down the stairs behind symbol number one and turn around, it should be on your right.

Once all of those have been destroyed, the moth will placed back on the platform where the Deepsight illusion was. You should get an objective marker pointing you to its exact location.

Where to mount the moths

Mounting the moths is part of the triumph, meaning you’ll have to find a nice place to show off your collection. This area is easy to find, simply return to Fynch and look into the cave on his right. There, you’ll be able to interact with certain spots where paper is placed to display you new moth collection.