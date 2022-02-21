Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - weapon crafting guide

One of the biggest, perhaps most exciting, additions to Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is the weapon crafting system being added. Found on Mars, players will be able to venture to a secretive location where they can craft a selection of weapons they can then take out and use to fight off Savathun. But how does this all work? How do you access weapon crafting, how does crafting a weapon work, and what do you need to craft a weapon?

This guide will take you through all of the above, so that you know exactly what to do once you’re first introduced to this new system and all its perks.

How do you access weapon crafting?

Throughout the progress of the story in Witch Queen, you’ll be sent to Mars on a quest we as of yet do not know. Once there you’ll be introduced to the weapon crafting system in full, as you craft your exotic glaive, which will allow you to build specific weapon types with hand-picked traits and attachments so you can make the perfect gun for your individual preferences.

How do you craft a weapon?

When crafting a weapon, you first have to pick out what type of weapon you want to build. This is done through collecting a weapon types’ specific pattern, which are obtainable through a variety of sources including quests and other activities.

Following that, you’ll need to pick out what traits you want to attach to your gun-to-be! These are acquired through Deepsight Resonance. As you travel across Destiny 2, you’ll pick up random weapons through a variety of activities as normal. However, some weapons will have the special Deepsight Resonance ability, which makes one of those weapons’ traits available to earn permanently within weapon crafting. All you’ll have to do is fulfil a certain objective with that Deepsight Resonance gun, then the trait is all yours to use as you wish.

What resources do you need?

Much of what we know at this stage is thanks to the weapon crafting trailer Bungie released a few weeks ago, which showed a quick snippet of what we’ll need as the option to craft an Osteo Striga was shown. As such, we know for sure that to craft weapons in Destiny 2, you’ll need to collect a set amount of new resources.

These crafting-exclusive resources include Resonant Alloy and Ruinous Element which we aren’t quite sure how to obtain as of yet. However, you’ll also need Glimmer, so be sure to stock up if you want to experiment freely with weapon crafting once it’s out!

With that, we’ve reached the end of this Destiny 2: Weapon Crafting guide! For more info on The Witch Queen, check out our guides on the new light level caps, as well as when The Witch Queen is set to go live across major time zones.