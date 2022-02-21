If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Time to go!

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release time - when does the expansion go live in the US and UK

Eager to jump into the new content? Here's the accurate release time for The Witch Queen across major timezones
Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

We’re only hours away from the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, the latest expansion for the hugely popular MMOFPS that takes us to a whole new planet to take on major series’ antagonist Savathun. That being said, if you’re a player prepped and ready to take on this new challenge, you might be curious what time the update will be going live in US, UK and EU time zones?

This guide will quickly take you through when you can expect to see all the glorious new content added to the game.

When is Destiny 2: The Witch Queen going live?

The Witch Queen will be fresh out the oven at the following times:

  • 9AM PST
  • 12PM EST
  • 5PM GMT
  • 6PM CET

This comes following a 15 hour maintenance Monday, February 21. During which, the pre-load for the Witch Queen expansion will be available for everyone, so don’t worry too much about deadtime while you wait. As soon as the expansion goes live, you’ll be able to jump right into the action.

If you've got some time before the maintenance goes into effect, it may be worth experiencing the soon-to-be vaulted content. This includes the Tangled Shore zone, a huge number of exotic weapons quests, as well as much of the seasonal content from the past year.

Once you’re in, you’ll have a lot to work on as you rush to reach the new maximum light level of 1560 as well as pick up the new exotic Osteo Striga SMG, and Parasite grenade launcher.

