Despicable Me 4 gives Gru a baby, and I don't like the implications

The first Despicable Me 4 trailer is here, offering a first look at Gru and his new baby, which means that he, uh… well, you know…

Following last year's mega-hit Super Mario Bros. Movie, animation studio Illumination Entertainment is back with the series that put it on the map, Despicable Me. It's been seven years since we last saw a Despicable Me film, though we last saw Gru in the prequel sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru in 2022. Despicable Me 4 picks up a little bit after the third film, and of course again features Gru, with Steve Carrell returning once more, alongside his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig), and their three adopted girls Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Madison Polan) - oh, and Gru has a baby boy now, which means that Gru had sex.

I know, I know, I'm not happy thinking about that either. But I guess even supervillains have needs? And the want to grow a happy family? The whole baby thing is obviously a big new aspect for the sequel, but it also introduces a couple of new rival supervillains for Gru, Maxime Le Mal, played by Will Ferrel, and Valentina, played by Sofia Vegara. They both want revenge against Gru for plot reasons that I'm sure will be revealed at some critical moment in the film, but the tiny amount they're in the trailer doesn't really give us all that much.

Oh, yeah, there's minions too, doing the typical minion things. They hit each other, they make way too much popcorn, they get stuck in a vending machine, all the usual kind of things you'd expect them to do - if you were never a fan of them, you won't be a fan of them now.

Despicable Me 4 is currently slated to arrive in cinemas July 3.