Vinnie Jones has had a remarkable career and now stars in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen series for Netflix, but many comic book movie fans remember him as the not-very-good live-action Juggernaut we got in X-Men: The Last Stand, a character that sounded like a perfect Fox-era cameo for Deadpool & Wolverine. However, it sounds like that ain't happening.

The British actor revealed to Yahoo UK that he was approached by director Shawn Levy to cameo in the Marvel Studios-produced threequel, but declined because it's "such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If the suggested cameo involved a variation of the suit he wore in the third X-Men movie and maybe some CGI work, that doesn't sound like a terrible hassle when you consider what other mutant-embodying actors had to go through. "I mean it had its mental toll as well because you're in it and you can't do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn't strike the deal for Deadpool," he added, suggesting the right amount of money would have sold him on the idea. Jones has just turned 59 this year and hasn't struggled with work recently, so we can understand where he's coming from. This doesn't rule out a Juggernaut appearance similar to Deadpool 2's (voiced by Ryan Reynolds himself) though.

"But Deadpool's my favourite movie of all f***ing time more or less," he said before moving on to another topic. This appears to be a common sentiment among many movie stars, especially now that straightforward superhero flicks are starting to struggle in the box office. Something like Deadpool & Wolverine sounds way more enticing if you're being asked to shoot for a couple of days at most, which may explain the absurdly huge number of cameos that were seemingly locked for this specific movie.

With a variant of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier showing up in the second Doctor Strange movie and Pyro making a surprising return in Deadpool & Wolverine's first trailer, have they managed to bring back Ian McKellen as Magneto this time around? We'll only have to wait until July 26, 2024, to find out.