Dark and Darker is still off Steam, so its devs are encouraging players to torrent it

Following Dark and Darker's delisting from Steam, developer Ironmace Games is now encouraging players to torrent the game.

The whole situation with Dark and Darker has been a bit of a wild one. Things started out exceptionally well with its third playtest back in February, but soon after that Ironmac Games was raided by police due to accusations of asset theft from video game publisher Nexon. In turn, Dark and Darker was pulled from Steam due to a cease and desist from Nexon. Now, in the latest development of this bumpy ride, Ironmace Games is fully encouraging its players to just torrent the game so they can keep playing it.

Ironmace Games sent a message to all users in Dark and Darker's official Discord sharing the torrent, in quite a radical move for such a situation. "Thank you for your patience. We apologise for the radio silence," the message reads. "Unfortunately, due to the complexities of our situation, especially across international lines, it is taking time to resolve the Steam situation. In order for us to keep our promise to our fans we’ve had to go old school this time," going on to say that players who want to participate in the fifth alpha playtest can download the game through a torrent link the developers provided.

The developer also warned players to not get the torrent "from any other sources, as we can not guarantee the integrity of any other links. All future patches will also be distributed in this manner, and you should only get the links from our official Discord announcement channel."

Ironmace Games are denying all accusations from Nexon regarding stolen assets and code, though until everything is resolved the only way to play the game will likely be through torrenting it. We recommend you don't do that, for your own digital safety.