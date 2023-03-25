Dark and Darker pulled from Steam due to cease and desist from Nexon

Ironmace, the developer of fantasy FPS dungeon PvPvE adventure Dark and Darker, has pulled the game's page off Steam.

The developers have run into issues of late with industry giant Nexon going after the studio. Apparently, one of the developers used to work at the company and is accused of stealing assets and code which Nexon claims are being used in Dark and Darker.

An unforgiving hardcore first-person fantasy dungeon adventure. Get loot or die trying!

Two weeks ago, Ironmace was served a search warrant by Korean police, who searched the offices and seized material related to the game. According to the developers, the investigation process was quick, and nothing in the form of stolen assets or code was found.

Still, today, due to ongoing legal issues with Nexon and being served with a cease and desist and DMCA takedown, Dark and Darker has been pulled from Steam until something can be worked out.

"To all our fans, we have recently been served a cease and desist letter and DMCA takedown by Nexon regarding Dark and Darker based on distorted claims," said Ironmace on the official Discord server.

"We are currently working with our legal team to remedy this issue in the best manner possible. Due to the sensitive legal nature of this issue, we must be careful with our statements so as to not jeopardize our position. We ask for your understanding as we work to get the game back up as quickly as possible."

"Please know that we will do all that is possible for our fans."

Only available through playtests at the moment, Dark and Darker is still in development and, once ready, is slated to go into Early Access in April or May.