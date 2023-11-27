Games at Christmas? Nah, kids would rather have subscriptions and in-game currency

Think you know what your kid wants for Christmas? According to a recent report, not many of them actually want video games.

When you think about video-game-loving kids, you probably think "easy peasy, I'll get them the newest Mario for Christmas, sorted." It would make sense, opening up a new Nintendo console and the latest game featuring the moustachioed plumber is a tale as old as time. But as spotted by GamesIndustry.biz, a recent report from the Entertainment Software Association says that US children don't really care about getting physical video games compared to other game adjacent things.

The survey spoke to 501 children of the ages 10-17, with 59% of girls and 86% of boys saying they plan to ask for video game gifts for the holidays. When it comes to specific asks, the highest ranking request is for game subscriptions at 39% of kids, with game consoles just behind at 38%. After that is game gear or accessories at 32%, and in-game currency at 29%. Meanwhile, only 22% of kids actually asked for physical video games. This one isn't entirely unsurprising, game purchases are shifting towards digital over physical, but it is a bit surprising that children want things that aren't actually games over games themselves.

The ESA also shared that adults that plan to buy video game-related presents plan to spend $485 on average for said gifts, which you have to hope does include plans to buy consoles, as that is quite a hefty sum; though to be fair, with games costing as much as they do these days that wouldn't even get you that much.

CEO and president of the ESA Stan Pierre-Louis provided a statement with the survey, saying, "More than 212 million Americans play video games regularly, so it comes as no surprise that games are at the top of this year’s wish lists. Whether a family is getting a new console, updating their controllers and headsets or adding to their library with new games and expansion packs, we know video games are a great tool for families to play together and connect during the holiday season and beyond."

In any case, if you're a parent or guardian, or just a cool uncle, keep all this in mind when you do your Christmas shopping.