Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk could become the King of England, though I wouldn't bet on it

It might sound a bit unbelievable, but it turns out that Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk is technically in line for the throne - just way down the line.

I like Odenkirk as an actor a lot - he seems like a pretty down to earth guy, and he's great at providing a balance of humour and drama. He's not someone I'd ever think could possibly be a member of the royal family, but as it turns out, he is! Very distantly, that is. The actor recently made an appearance on Finding Your Roots, a TV show that generally features celebrities finding out about who their ancestors are, usually producing some strange results.

On his particular episode, Odenkirk, who's family is from Chicago, found out that his fifth great-grandfather, Friedrich Carl Steinholz, was originally born in Plön, Germany, in 1755. Steinholz was apparently conceived out of wedlock with the Duke of Plön, himself related to royal families in Europe through intermarriage. Odenkirk didn't seem too fussed by that fact, not being one for the idea of a monarchy. When asked about how that makes him feel, he responded "like a part of history that I didn’t think I was any part of, but I’m an American. I’m not a monarchist. I don’t believe in that.

"You know, I feel like it's a little twisted. I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations. I understand that goes through every society, every civilisation. But I think that we've gotten to a better place with democracy and we should keep going down that road."

Here comes the but. But! As it turns out, through Odenkirk's relation to the Duke of Plön, he's also an 11th cousin of King Charles. "Well maybe I’ll change my mind on that!" Odenkirk exclaimed while laughing at the news. "That's so funny, man. Oh, that is crazy!"

Maybe that'll make up for the fact that Better Call Saul never won a single Emmy.