Battlefield 2042 player creates impressive wingsuit training course for Sundance

It only took a few days, but we already have one of the most interesting creations in Battlefield 2042's Portal mode, the area of the game where players get to design custom modes and play around with rulesets.

While yes, the first day of release saw Portal flooded with XP farming servers - forcing DICE to disable XP gain altogether in the mode while a more permanent fix has been implemented - let's not pretend that the impressive suite of tools it offers isn't capable of more.

Case in point, Reddit user Andygmb's marvellous creation: Andy's Wingsuit Trainer, an obstacle course designed for Sundance players to practice and perfect their wingsuit skills. The course cleverly uses the silhouettes of falling enemy players to create the rings you'll be flying through.

Set in the Kaleidoscope map, the course also has unique UI that tracks your speed, the number of remaining rings, as well as your current and best times. It even compares it against the global best, which understandably now belongs to the trainer's own creator.

If you want to play it yourself, just head to Portal on your PC or console, and enter the code: AAJY99. You can also search for the name manually.

This is only the beginning for Portal, and we can't wait to see what elaborate game modes the community is going to come up with. We'll be keeping an eye on Portal as it develops.