BG3 Wyrm’s Rock Prison Skull riddle answers

When the Cult of the Absolute’s influence in Baldur's Gate 3 stretches to the capital’s peacekeepers, your mission to take them down often puts you on the wrong side of the law.

With the city of Baldur’s Gate enthralled by Lord Gortash, any interaction with his mechanised Steel Watch is an easy ticket to jail. Luckily though, there’s a magical method for escaping Wyrm’s Rock Prison, all you need to do is guess all of the skull’s riddle answers correctly.

How to escape Wyrm’s Rock Prison

At the South Span Checkpoint in Rivington, you’re stopped from entering the city proper unless you can pay a paltry bribe of 200 gold.

But after answering the questions and paying the bribe, you feel a parasitic connection with the steel guard automaton, which, as you might expect, is not a good sign. As you’re scanned by the Watcher, they mark you out as an enemy of the Absolute. You can either be arrested and taken into the city or kick off an almighty battle. Consent to the arrest and you’re taken directly to Wyrm’s Rock prison.

Magical Skull’s riddle answers

To escape the jail cell, speak to the unusual skull on the shelf. With an arcana check you can deduce that it’s the imprint of a mage long passed, but they have a helpful proposition for you: answer two riddles and you will be teleported to safety, but answer them wrong and you’ll be teleported out of the cell and into the clutches of the guards who will then attack you.

The first riddle is thus: I fly, but not through the sky. I say goodbye at night and hello in the morning. I am part of you, and follow wherever you go. I wear only black, and run from the light. Yet without it, I couldn’t exist. Who am I?

The answer is a shadow.

Next, the second riddle: I am beaten and battered, but never break. My crown has felt the strike of endless blades, yet I can never move. I never sweat, even when the summertide sun shines upon me. Who am I?

This is an anvil.

You’re teleported outside and turned invisible. Grab your stuff and free your friends, then get ready for a fight.

In the nearby guard’s quarters, there are three waiting jailors. A magic-wielding jailor also patrols the corridor.

With the element of surprise, start the battle against the Flaming Fists with a ranged or magic attack, this should give you a nice full turn of advantage to make inroads into their not-inconsiderable health.

The most dangerous members of the jail team are the halberd-wielding melee characters. As you well know from your own party, fighters can spam a huge number of high-damage melee attacks, which means you should prioritise those two.

Once they’re defeated, there’s a large, locked door that leads to a staircase exiting the Wyrm’s Rock prison. If you’re lucky, the door guard will stay asleep and out of the way. Otherwise, they should be simple to overwhelm.

The key to open the door can be found on the patrolling mage.

When you ascend the staircase, you’re in the clear, ready to meet with the nefarious Gortash, or make your way into the Lower City to complete the array of side quests you find there!