BG3 Thorm Mausoleum puzzle solution

As you investigate the Shadow-cursed lands for a way to circumvent Ketheric Thorm’s immortality in Baldur's Gate 3, your search leads you to the Thorm mausoleum in the north of the town of Reithwin.

The cemetery outside is a mysterious place filled with intrigue, not to mention returning characters for a number of great quests, but to unlock the secrets inside the Thorm Mausoleum, you need to solve an intricate painting puzzle.

Hot on the trail of the enigmatic Nightsong, and resolved to continue your investigation, the only way forward is to find a solution.

Inside the mausoleum, open the gate and speak to the Herald of Balthazar. It warns you against venturing any further, but are you going to let a floating skull tell you what to you?

Go to the back of the chamber and you make an interesting discovery: the tomb of Isobel, Ketheric’s daughter and your friendly moon maiden from Last Light Inn.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to solve the Thorm Mausoleum Puzzle

To solve the riddle, you need to press the three buttons in the correct order. They are labelled: “General, Grief and Moonrise Tower”.

Nearby you find a clue, reading: “In order to find what lies beyond this mausoleum, one must walk in his own footsteps, deed by deed. From splendour, to tragedy, to infamy.”

This means that the correct order to push the buttons is: “Moonrise Tower, Grief and General”.

Pass perception checks in the Thorm Mausoleum to reveal secret buttons and traps | Image credit: Larian/VG247

Be careful of the trapped marble plates around the sides of the room, either disarming them or splitting your party and controlling a single team member. Walk over to each portrait and rress each button in turn.

In the room that’s revealed, interact with the traversal gem to continue. After the transition you stand in front of the legendary Gauntlet of Shar.

If she’s not in your party already, I would suggest you briefly return to camp and collect Shadowheart, since she not only knows the Sharran rituals and culture which make it easier to traverse the Gauntlet, but you can make interesting strides in her companion quest here too.