BG3 How to rescue Florrick from prison

One of the leaders of the Flaming Fists, Counsellor Florrick, is in trouble once again as your reach Act 3 of Baldur's Gate 3.

With Duke Ulder Ravengard beguiled by the Cult, Florrick has been thrown in jail and sentenced to death. You already saved her alongside the trapped man at Waukeen's Rest back in Act 1, but now it’s up to your party to grant her a stay of execution and break her out of Wyrm’s Rock Fortress.

But while that might seem like a pretty mammoth undertaking, it’s actually a bit easier than you might expect. Then, with Florrick free and ready to fight, you have a powerful ally within the city’s Flaming Fists to aid you in the battle against the Absolute. Here’s what you need to know!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to save Florrick from Wyrm’s Rock

Once you learn about Florrick’s imprisonment, you need to find her in the cells of Wyrm’s Rock Prison between the South Span Gate and the Lower City.

Inside the ground floor of the fortress, go over to the western side of the building, where the Sigil Circle is. In this room there’s a staircase down to the cells.

In front of you, you can either pick the lock on the door, or steal it from the sleeping guard.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Inside, you find Florrick in the far corner, inside a cell. You need to persuade her not to give up hope, but once you do, she asks you to unlock her cell and escort her to freedom so she can rally her allies behind you.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Defeat the patrolling guards in a fight, or steal the key from Ivarus or Saunder, and you can unlock Florrick’s cage. Stealing from Ivarus is easier since he’s walking around. But either way, fighting these enemies in the enclosed area of the dungeon won’t aggro the rest of the fortress, or incur any sort of bounty you need to deal with afterwards.

Unlock Florrick’s cage, then when she’s out, all you need to do is go upstairs and walk across the bridge on your left. Like I say, no one seems to have heard the fighting down in the prison and no one recognises Florrick as a prisoner or tries to stop her leaving.

Thankful for your help, Florrick will head off to gather her friends and allies, ready to rally to your cause once the final battle arrives!