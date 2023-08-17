Want a physical copy of Baldur's Gate 3? You'll need the upcoming Japanese version

For those of you out there looking to ensure your love for Astarion, Gale, and all things Baldur's Gate 3 survives forever, a physical version of the game is coming out later this year. This is thanks to Spike Chunsoft, who is bringing the hugely popular CRPG to Japan in the near future.

Announced only this morning and reported by Gamespark, the gigantic Japanese publisher announced its plans to bring the game to Japan. This'll come in the form of a digital version and physical version, but for the PS5 only.

There's no word yet on when exactly this will be releasing this year, nor whether this physical version will be your bog standard box copy, a fancy metal case, or maybe even something more luxurious. With that said, the Spike Chunsoft Twitter account stated that a future post from the company will provide additional details.

It's worth noting that while Baldur's Gate 3 merch does exist in the form of a lush collectors edition, even this only comes with a digital code for the game. It looks as though for those who prefer keeping physical copies, be it for a bedroom shelf or for archiving video game history, this Japanese version is their only option for now.

For those based in Japan, this is good news regardless of their preference for physical or digital copies. The game is available there on Steam, but PS5 users were left uncertain of the game's arrival to the region until today. With Spike Chunsoft's assistance, Larian seems to be spreading their critically acclaimed CRPG far and wide. A good thing too - the game's a banger.

Will you be importing this physical version, or will you hold out hope for a third party company like Limited Run Games or Larian themselves to eventually provide a disc version to Western fans? Let us know below!