Baldur's Gate 3 moon puzzle - How to solve the Defiled Temple Puzzle

The Baldur's Gate 3 moon puzzle has seen some changes since the Early Access version, though it still takes a bit of guesswork to solve.

That is, it takes guesswork if you don’t find the secret passage. Considering how a simple throw of the dice in Baldur’s Gate 3 could lock you out of secrets, you might not find it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 moon puzzle solution

In the chamber with the three rotating circles, face the fallen statue. Walk near the granite bench next to the statue, and the game will roll an Investigation check. A lever appears if you pass the check, and you can pull it to open the door without even bothering with the puzzle.

If you fail the check or just want to do it the hard way, this is what you’re aiming for. I recommend pressing the O key to enter the tactical overhead view. The discs always rotate counterclockwise, so all you need to do is interact with them to move them one-quarter of a rotation.

To get the correct combination, here’s what you need to do. Note that the disc placement we’re using is based on you facing the plinth where the fallen statue, well, fell from.

Move the top disc once

Move the left disc three times

Move the bottom disc once

Move the left disc two times

Move the right disc two times

Move the bottom disc once

Move the right disc twice

The passage beyond the door takes you to the Underdark and the Selunite Outpost. The threats you face inside are significantly more difficult than the ones you overcame to get here. Make sure you take a long rest before you go in, and give some thought to your skill and spell setup to make sure you’ve optimized as much as you can.

Head to our Baldur's Gate 3 walkthrough if you're looking for more help, ranging from class builds to more puzzle solutions, and wander over to our tips for the best classes and subclasses for beginners, and the must-have party members if you want to optimize every interaction.