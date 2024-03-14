BG3 Should you side with Lorroakan or Dame Aylin?

The mysterious mage Lorroakan is one of the more enigmatic figures in Baldur's Gate 3. His reputation precedes him, both in posting a bounty to find the Nightsong and as a potential mentor to Rolan, the tiefling wizard you meet in the Druids’ Grove.

When you reach Sorcerous Sundries in Act 3, it’s finally time to parley with Lorroakan and find out what he really wants with the legendary Dame Aylin.

While this quest can play out quite differently based on how you’ve played Baldur’s Gate 3 up to this point, we’ll assume that both Aradin, the mercenary who gives you the contract to find the Nightsong and the tiefling wizard Rolan are still alive. Either way though, the core of the quest, and Lorroakan’s motives remain the same regardless.

Where to find Lorroakan in Baldur’s Gate 3

To meet up with the renowned wizard Lorroakan, make your way to Sorcerous Sundries, the magic shop in the Lower City area of Baldur’s Gate.

If he survived, you will find Aradin from Act 1 shouting at an enchanted robot at the entrance of the store. He wants his cut of the contract and seems to suggest that Lorroakan really was looking to capture the Nightsong and use her like Ketheric Thorm, rather than set her free as you might have imagined.

You can either indulge Aradin, sympathise with him but ultimately blow him off, or intimidate him into walking away empty handed.

Whatever your choice, inside the shop, again if he survived, you find the mage Rolan from the Druids’ Grove manning the front desk. Speak to him and you find out that Lorroakan is “consumed by his pursuit of the Nightsong”.

If you choose to browse the shop there are a few great items to choose from, including part of the Kushigo monk set, a great charisma-boosting hat which is an insta-buy for Wyll and Warlocks, and a healing set of light armor and powerful ring.

Tell Rolan you have information about the Nightsong and want to speak to Lorroakan. He sends you upstairs, but warns you to keep your wits about you.

Now is a good time to plunder the Sorcerous Sundries vault with Gale if you haven’t done so already, but if you’re ready, go upstairs and through the leftmost portal to speak with Lorroakan.

Inside Ramazith’s Tower, you find the wizard teasing one of his students in a most unedifying manner. He quizzes you on the whereabouts of the Nightsong and you can either play along or quip back asking after his true intentions.

Lorroakan then reveals a magic wand that can bind a celestial being in service and a circle that traps them - basically the same as the setup that Ketheric Thorm had going to preserve his immortality.

He offers you a deal: bring Dame Aylin to him and help him bind her for eternity, or die.

Obviously, Lorroakan is absolutely not one of the good guys, but he would undoubtedly become a powerful friend to have on your side against the Absolute. However, helping him would condemn another of your most powerful allies to an eternity of enforced servitude.

Should you side with Lorroakan or Dame Aylin?

Whatever your intention, Lorroakan will release you from the tower and send you back to your camp to speak to Dame Aylin. Talk to her and Isobel and Dame Aylin will fly off to confront Lorroakan at his tower.

You can then return to Ramazith’s Tower and interrupt the argument between Dame Aylin and Lorroakan.

If you agree to Lorroakan’s request and side with him:

You have to fight Dame Aylin and three reflections of her alongside Lorroakan and his party. It’s a tough fight, but not impossible once you break the concentration of the mirrors which make Aylin invulnerable. Don’t use attacks that spread hazards on the field. If you do, when the fight ends everyone will turn hostile and attack you, wasting your time in the most annoying way.

Siding with Lorroakan nets him as an ally in the fight against the Absolute,

You also get 5000 gold

If you side with Dame Aylin and fight Lorroakan:

The battle is reversed, with you and Dame Aylin square off against Lorroakan and a bunch of powerful elementals. He’s immune to most elemental damage, so you need to be ready to melee him down as quickly as possible to avoid his huge magical attacks. He also has an uber-powerful Level 5 Elemental Retort reaction, which you need to be ready to Counterspell with a Wizard or Warlock. His Myrmidons aren’t very tough, but will fight on after his demise.

Appalled by his mentor’s callousness, Rolan, if he is alive in your story, will turn on Lorroakan and fight alongside your party. Make sure he survives the fight - it’s worth it.

When they’re defeated, Dame Aylin deals with Lorroakan as only she can: Knightfall style. On Lorroakan’s body, you find the Shelter of Athkatla armor, which casts a Mirror Image, and the Despair of Athkatla staff, which gives +1 to spell attack rolls.

Afterwards, speak to Rolan and he’s grateful for your actions and dedicates himself to mastering the Weave in the tower. He says he’ll move his family into the tower with him and asks how he can repay you. This path, and your dedication to saving Rolan and the Tieflings up to this point, nets you yet another powerful ally in the fight to come. The Wizard of Ramazith’s Tower is in your debt.

As well, for securing the safety of Aylin, you also can count on her and Isobel - the Light of Selune is at your side.

This is undoubtedly the “good” ending to the quest, since it’s not only the morally virtuous route, but also leaves your party stronger in the face of your ultimate foe.