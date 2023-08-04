Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops: How to get free in-game loot for BG3

Baldur's Gate 3 finally left Early Access yesterday (August 3), and to celebrate, Larian Studios has collaborated with Twitch to provide Twitch Drops for its players.

So, while you sit and wait for Baldur’s Gate 3 to install, or for your party to finish work, you can sit back with your favourite Twitch streamers and get some free cosmetics for doing so. Nice.

The Twitch Drops are running from August 3 until August 17, and only require you to tune in for a minimum of two hours, so you’ve plenty of time to acquire your free loot. Those who do watch a Drops-enabled Baldur’s Gate 3 stream for two hours will be rewarded with the Camp Clothing Set, which features the following:

Chatterbox’s Tabard

Channeler’s Trunks

Periwinkle Undergarments

Streamhopper Loafers

How to get Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops

First things first, if you’re hoping to earn the Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops, you’ll need to connect your Larian account to your Twitch account. Sign in or create a Larian account on Larian Studios website, and then head to ‘Connected Accounts’ in your account menu.

Select ‘Connected Accounts’ and Twitch to connect your Twitch account. | Image credit: Larian Studios

With those connected, all you then need to do is tune into a Drops-enabled streamer that is playing Baldur’s Gate 3. After two hours of watching, you’ll have acquired the Camp Clothing Set!

It’s also worth noting that you don’t need to sit and watch a Drops-enabled stream for two hours straight, either. If you can only tune in for 15 minutes or half an hour at a time, you’ll still get your drops whenever you return and manage to watch two hours in total.

Just remember to redeem your items from your Twitch inventory once you’ve finally watched two hours! It’s also worth noting that Twitch Drops can only be redeemed by watching on PC, Mac, and Twitch Mobile apps. Watching on smart TV’s or other apps and so forth will not count towards your Drops.

For more to help you get started with Baldur’s Gate 3, check out the best classes for beginners and role-players, and our walkthrough, which is packed with helpful tips and guides.