BG3 Where to find Mol after Moonrise

As a recurring character throughout Baldur's Gate 3, Mol, the entrepreneurial leader of a gang of tiefling children you first meet in the Druids’ Grove, quickly ingratiates herself in with your party.

So when she goes missing in Ketheric’s raid on the Last Light Inn, alongside your world-shaping work to defeat the Cult of the Absolute and other main quests, you also make a journal entry to find Mol.

However, finding Mol is quite a confusing quest, since it’s very easy to think you’ve done something wrong once the trail goes cold. Here’s what you need to know!

Where to find Mol after Moonrise

You find Mol again once you reach the Lower City area of Baldur’s Gate in Act 3 of the main game. If you’re still in Moonrise Towers, or slightly after, don’t worry. You didn’t miss her.

Continue playing naturally and you may well run into Mol. However, more specifically, you can find her inside the Thieves’ Guild in the southeast corner of the Lower City, near the Heapside Strand.

You can find Mol in the Undercellar on the southeastern side of the Lower City | Image credit: Larian/VG247

Make your way down the dark alleyways towards the waterfront and you’ll be beset by a group of thugs led by Tusgront. If you stepped in to help the Thieves Guild fight off the Stone Lord’s goons on the beach near Rivington, then he’ll let you pass. Otherwise you will need to resort to some sweeter or spicier methods of persuasion.

Next to the thugs, you find the secret opening to the Undercellar, the lair of the Underduke, Nine-Fingers Keene.

On your way to speak to the Underduke, you can find Mol running a shop with some other young Tieflings. Express how happy you are to see her safe and you can persuade her to join the rest of your allies in the fight against the Cult of the Absolute. Her aid will allow your characters access to a unique spell in the final fights of the game.

After finding Mol, this is where most of your interactions with her end. However, you can get a little background on how she survived the ordeal at Moonrise when you visit the House of Hope.

In a hidden treasure room around the central rotunda, you find a stash of gold, Helldusk armor and a signed contract binding Mol to Raphael for his aid in her escape.

Steal the contract and return it to Mol. She will take it for safekeeping and thank you for essentially freeing her.