BG3 Where to find the Emperor's Hideout

As you approach the climax of Baldur's Gate 3, you learn more and more about the enigmatic Emperor and their relationship with the wider city before you met. Then, once you reach the Lower City, they get in touch to let you know about their old hideout, filled with potentially useful items that could aid your mission.

But, as with all things in Baldur’s Gate 3, finding the Emperor’s Hideout isn’t as straightforward as it first appears. Here’s how to make your way inside.

Where to find the Emperor’s Hideout in Baldur’s Gate 3

At the Elfsong Tavern, which is next to the Basilisk Gate Sigil Circle fast travel point, the Emperor telepathically tells you about their old lodgings in the basement of the pub.

Make your way inside and speak to the chef in the kitchen. This isn’t required for the quest, but kills two birds with one stone. The chef asks you to clear the rats out of the basement, which you will be doing to reach the Emperor’s Hideout either way.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Now head into the wine cellar and there are dozens of 1hp rats waiting to gnaw through your party. While they’re easy to take down they can quickly overwhelm you with sheer numbers and deal decent damage with bite attacks.

To survive the encounter, use AoE and zoning skills like Spirit Guardians or Moonbeam, then position yourself and your party in the corner of the room where the rats can’t get to you without passing through the kill zone.

Once they’re defeated, head back upstairs to the chef for a surprisingly chunky cash reward, or keep on looking for the Emperor’s Hideout and circle back later.

In the wine cellar, go into the left-hand room as you face the barrels at the bottom of the stairs and press the hidden button behind the left-hand door.

This opens another secret door which leads to a scene transition.

Inside, you find another combat encounter, this time with some unsuspecting Githyanki soldiers.

Toggle group stealth to sneak up on them and gain a turn of surprise (if you engage them in conversation they’ll just attack you anyway).

Try to defeat the portal masters immediately, either by jumping up to that higher level with a melee character or pinging them with a spell.

Once they’re defeated, grab all of their valuable weapons and armor to sell to a merchant, then go to the far end of the room.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Press the button behind the statue and other secret passageway will open, finally revealing the Emperor’s Hideout.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Search the area and you get a slew of goodies, including a set of heavy armor and a unique weapon. However, you also get some interesting tidbits of story, as the Emperor reminisces about some of the items you find.