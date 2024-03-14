BG3 Where to find all of Dribbles the Clown

Even as the Cult of the Absolute threatens to destroy the city at the climax of Baldur's Gate 3, its unsuspecting citizens can still enjoy the magical Circus of the Last Days, for a little while, at least.

One of the Circus' most famous performers is Dribbles the Clown, a legendary entertainer who draws crowds wherever he goes. But as you investigate the Circus it quickly becomes apparent that something is amiss. Before the Circus can leave town, your party is tasked with finding Dribbles' missing body parts, so he can be given a proper burial.

There are 7 pieces of Dribbles to find in total, including:

Hand

Torso

Pelivs

Arm

Leg

Foot

Head

Since this is not as simple a job as it first seems, here's where to find each piece of Dribbles!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What to do at the Circus of the Last Days

On the west side of Rivington you find the circus with a ghoul playing the role of bouncer outside. Speak to Klaus and he explains that it’s the circus of the last days. Karlach is very excited, but Benji has to sniff you first. He’s not a big fan. You can either talk or bribe your way inside.

Talk to Zara the Mummy and interpret her hand movements. You can paint your face, disguise yourself or buy clothing dyes at her shop.

Talk to Zethino, Master of Love, for 100 coins you can play a scene with each of your companions where you can make them like you or mess up your bond depending on what you want.

Next, Popper has a potion and ingredient shop. While Boney and Stoney sell statues that you can add to your camp. It costs 5k and you can make it in your battle armour, night clothes or naked.

Akabi the djinn has a wheel of fortune you can spin for prizes. It costs 500 and there’s a hard perception check to see him swindling you. If you miss the check you just get a worthless piece of junk, but they’re at least funny souvenirs. You can get things like a staff that casts fireball/firebolt at random, or boots that misty step but leave you naked.

Speak to Lucretious and her dancing skeletons, but she’s busy, so continue further around the circus.

Using a character who can talk to animals, speak to Shadow-whiskers, the disruptor beast, and you find out they’re planning to kill everyone. You can stop them by breaking their cage. You should do this if you can for reasons that will soon become apparent. Then talk to Crimson the dinosaur and you can feed them something for inspiration.

On the main stage is Dribbles the clown with his pal Bitey Buddy. Watch the show and you can be called upon to be part of the show, or push one of your party to join in.

I’d recommend sending yourself or Karlach up to the front based on that (either to tank the surprise hit, or because she likes being involved - Astarion also likes you throwing someone else under the bus).

The performers start attacking the crowd of people as well as yourselves, so try and save as many as possible for good guy points. Once at low health, the clown is revealed as Fumm, a monstrosity doppelganger.

Search Fumm’s body for a unique weapon and a note shedding some light on its motives - the “Tribunal” is watching.

With that dealt with, speak to Lucretious the ring mistress. She needs you to find the real Dribbles and offers a reward for your effort.

Where to find Dribbles’ hand

Your first port of call in your search for Dribbles is to investigate the rest of the circus.

At the back of the area is a locked gate leading to a cemetery. This should be easy lockpickings at this stage of the game. There’s nothing to do with the circus here, however, if you need a shovel to dig stuff up you can get one here.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

To progress, go around the back of Dribbles’ stage. Here there’s a survival check where you can dig up a dirt mound and find a note from Popper, the circus magic merchant, mentioning a suspicious hand. Return to Popper and ask about the hand and he’ll ask for a mountain of coin for it.

He’s quite dumb, so use whatever method works best for you to talk him out of it. With the hand in… hand, return to Lecretious. She tells you that she’ll need more than that to move on and directs you to find the rest of Dribbles’ body parts.

Where to find Dribbles’ Torso

The only other part of Dribbles’ body that’s found in Rivington is his torso. To find it, go to the Open Hand Temple near the South Span checkpoint.

Go into the kitchen and head down the hatch. In the crypt, interact with the heraldic sign on the wall and push the button behind it - there are two, one on each side of the room.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

This will open a secret passageway leading to a brief battle and a murder scene. Search the body of Penela Lumpensicks and you find another body, the bloody torso of Dribbles the Clown.

Where to find Dribbles’ Pelvis

When you reach the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate, the remaining five parts of Dribbles are accessible, but still take a lot of effort to find.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

To get Dribbles’ Pelvis, go to the back street near Basilisk Gate sigil circle, where you find the zombified beggar, and bash through the locked door of the house next to the barracks.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Inside you find Gohumberry Tresp looking a little worse for wear. Search his body for another piece of Dribbles.

Where to find Dribbles’ Arm

To get Dribbles’ arm, head towards the Heapside Strand and search Franc Peartree’s basement.

Franc is marked on your map as a murder target, but once you reach his house you find it’s already too late.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Search the rows of books in the corner to find the hatch key, then open the hatch underneath the trunk next to his body.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Down there you find Little Kimmabeth and the severed arm (you also get two soul coins from the strongbox in the side room).

Where to find Dribbles’ Leg

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Near the middle of the Lower City, you find Dribbles’ Leg in Lavernica’s basement. It’s just above Lora’s house, but you need to smash the door down, then check the bureau for a hatch key.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

In the basement you find an incredible scene, but the severed leg is found in the clearing in the middle of the circle on Incontinentia Figgin’s body.

Where to find Dribbles’ Foot

Image credit: Larian/VG247

The last easily accessible piece of Dribbles is in Rainforest’s basement, which is found between Lora’s house and the Blushing Mermaid.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Go to the Rainforest house, smash down the door and go through the hatch to the basement. Then disarm the tripwire and take the severed foot from the body on the right-hand side.

Where to find Dribbles’ Head

Finally, to lay Dribbles to rest and reunite him with his circus family, you need to reclaim his head. This is found on the path to the Temple of Bhaal in the Sewers.

As part of the main quest in the Lower City, you’re tasked with finding Orin the Red and defeating her Bhaalite death cult. To reach the temple, you need to advance the “investigate the murders” quest to the point where you receive a sacrifice or amulet to offer at the entrance.

Once you have this, head down into the sewers and make your way up to the northernmost part, labelled the “Undercity”. Here, to the right of the Sigil Circle, you find the entrance to the Temple of Bhaal.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

After a couple of difficult combat encounters, you find your party at the top of a circuitous path down towards the inner temple. Half way down, on the body of Wilting Alex, you find the unfortunate Dribbles’ severed head.

Now, with all seven of Dribbles’ bodyparts, return to the circus and speak to Lucretious. As a reward you receive the powerful Spellmight Gloves.

These function similarly to the Sharpshooter and All-in Weapon Master feats you can get for melee and ranged characters, so use them wisely!