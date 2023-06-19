Atlas Fallen's combat still looks like the best part of it

Atlas Fallen, the new game from The Surge's Deck13, seems to have gone under the radar for many. Considering how attractive the game looks, we figured it would show up at Summer Game Fest as part of the big show, but it didn't quite create a buzz at Not-E3.

The good news is that Deck13 did show off something new for all of us excited to get our hands on the game: the most comprehensive look at its structure, combat, co-op, and more.

Hammer DOWN!

Perhaps the most characteristic thing about Atlas Fallen - outside of its sand-covered world - is the game's combat. It all comes back to the Gauntlet, which you acquire early on in the game, and it changes things forever. The Gauntlet basically turns you into a super version of yourself. It's what lets you air dash, and glide across the sands.

But the more interesting part is how it factors into the game's weapons, which change their form and function based on what you want. Attacks can be customised using Essence (acquired throughout the world), which is where the depth of play styles appears to be.

There's a particular focus on big boss fights against Wraiths, which look to have multiple stages of back and forth. You can target weak points and change the pace of the fight, and it's definitely the game's biggest spectacle.

When it comes to exploration, much of Atlas Fallen's ruined world is begging to be raised up from within the sands that cover it. You get the usual assortment of things to find, like chests, and upgrade materials, but there's more hidden beneath the sands that adds an interesting twist.

Atlas Fallen is a game we've had our eye on since last year's gamescom, where Dom got treated to a demo that sold him on the concept. We played it just last March, and Alex was intrigued by the game's Darksiders and Zelda influences, with a touch of Souls combat.

Atlas Fallen supports drop-in, drop-out co-op for two players, and it will be available August 10 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.