PS5 owners will now be able to play music in the background of their gaming session using the new Apple Music app that's just launched on the console. For the cost of a subscription to the music service, you’ll be able to access the all 90 million songs in the library, music videos, playlists and radio stations at any time from the comfort of your overpriced gaming chair.

Via an official PlayStation blog post, Apple music will act as a fully integrated service on your PS5. Those who download Apple Music will be able to freely play music in the background of the games they’re playing, as well as music video playback that’ll allow your favourite music video to continue playing in the background while you jump into a quick game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Aside from the obvious excitement at the prospect of playing Cardi B’s WAP on loop during Destiny 2 strikes, this is a nice addition to the PS5 that’ll allow players to better set the mood when they're getting their game on. This marks the PS5 as the first console with Apple Music available, where it joins Spotify as a source for all your music needs.

This comes after the Apple Music app was discovered as an available download earlier in the month (via The Verge), although at the time any attempt to download it was met with an error message. While the Spotify app also allows for music to play in the background while you’re gaming, the exclusive music videos and playlists available to the service might be enough to win over those who’ve been using Spotify up until now.

Only last month, the Epic vs Apple legal battle led to a new exciting ruling, resulting in Apple having to open up payment options for software sellers on the App Store. The U.S. district judge also ruled that it cannot prevent app-creators from communicating with customers regarding app purchases. Apple has until December to enact these changes.