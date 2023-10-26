Apple Arcade just got more expensive

Apple has raised the price of its Apple Arcade subscription service.

Launched in 2019 with 50 titles for $4.99 per month, the service quickly expanded to include over 100 titles, playable ad-free. With the price increase, subscribers will now pay $6.99 per month.

The service offers family sharing for up to six users, and you can start playing on one Apple device and pick up on another and play games on or offline.

It's available on devices running iOS 13 and above on Apple TV, and you can use your PS4 and Xbox One controller to play games when running on iOS.

Apple Arcade isn't the only service from Apple to receive a price hike.

This is the second round of price increases Apple has implemented since October 2022. Apple TV+ will increase from $6.99 to $9.99 per month, while Apple News+ will now run you $12.99 monthly.

Apple is the latest company to join the growing trend of price increases for streaming services and game subscriptions.

Netflix, Disney, Hulu, HBO, Amazon, Paramount, and YouTube have all raised subscription prices this year.

those who decided to "cut the cord" by ditching cable and those who rid themselves of DishNet for an a la carte experience, to save money, or to stop the bombarded with constant commercials, will eventually see themselves paying the same price for services as before, thus not saving any money at all.

Gaming services such as PlayStation Plus and Microsoft's Game Pass also increased in price this year.

On September 6, Sony increased the price for PlayStation Plus 12-month subscriptions globally across all benefit plans. PS Plus Essential increased by $20, PS Plus Extra is $35 more, and PS Plus Premium increased by $40. Current members won't see the price hike until the renewal date or after November 6.

Microsoft's Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate prices increased this year by $1 and $2, respectively