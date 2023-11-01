Aliens Fireteam Elite, Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, coming to PlayStation Plus in November

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for November.

The November titles are Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, and Aliens Fireteam Elite.

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition (PS4) is the remastered version of the game. If you've never played the game before. It takes place during the golden era of organized crime and stars Vito Scaletta who is working with the mob in hopes of paying off his father’s debts. Climb the family ladder with crimes with larger rewards, status, and consequences.

In the online asymmetrical action game Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4), a team of citizens tries to survive the Raider who is hunting them down and evolving during the game into a formidable force. You will need to cooperate with others, but decisions made by the Raider or other Survivors might force you to go at it alone. As either a Raider or a Survivor, you will be able to choose your progression path and unlock skills, skins, and items.

Aliens Fireteam Elite (PS4, PS5) is a third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe. Play with up to two players or AI and battle through four campaigns to explore the mystery of a new planet, LV-895. Level up in each of six unique classes or just stick with one. You can choose your weapon and pick over 130 unique perks to create the build of your choice. Build your fireteam and take down Xenomorphs, evade deadly Prowlers and Spitters, and set up defensive positions to stay alive and get to safety.

The games will be available November 7 until December 4.

New games for November means October’s game offerings will expire. As a PlayStation Plus member, you have until Monday, November 6 to add The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West to your game library to keep them.

Along with the three games this month, as a Plus member, you can take advantage of a 15% discount on all content available for purchase and rental in Sony Pictures Core during November.