After the success of Godzilla Minus One, its director wants to make a monster-versus-monster movie

Godzilla Minus One has proven to be a global hit, and now its director Takashi Yamazki is thinking about what he would like to do for a sequel.

Last year's Godzilla Minus One was the first live action film in the long-running series that's released since 2016's Shin Godzilla, and it managed to achieve over $100 million at the global box office, an incredibly impressive sum for a film that reportedly had a $10 million budget. With so much success, it's not surprising that Yamazaki is thinking of a sequel, and in a recent interview with Empire he said that he's "very curious" to explore what's next for the film's main characters Shikishima and Noriko. "I would certainly like to see what the sequel would look like," Yamazaki said.

"I know that Shikishima’s war seems over, and we’ve reached this state of peace and calm – but perhaps [it’s the] calm before the storm, and the characters have not yet been forgiven for what has been imposed upon them." Obviously a bit concerning when you consider what they went through in the film itself, but there is of course the question what that could actually look like. Interestingly, it seems like Yamazaki is interested in exploring the classic kaiju-versus-kaiju format, though in a more grounded-sounding manner.

"I don’t know that anyone has pulled off a more serious tone of kaiju-versus-kaiju with human drama, and that challenge is something that I’d like to explore… When you have movies that feature [kaiju battles], I think it's very easy to put the spotlight and the camera on this massive spectacle, and it detaches itself from the human drama component." Yamazaki also explained that he would need "to make sure that the human drama and whatever's happening between [the] kaiju both have meaning, and both are able to affect one another in terms of plot development."

A sequel to Godzilla Minus One hasn't been confirmed just yet, so in the meantime we'll all just have to wait for a DVD/ Blu-ray release now that the film isn't in cinemas. Or you could always watch the upcoming, though not as good looking, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.