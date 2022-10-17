Activision wants to customise your auditory experience with AI-generated music

It looks like Activision is working on a patent to include AI-generated music in its multiplayer games.

AI-generated art has probably been all over your timelines recently, clearly being the next big trend in the world of tech, so it's no surprise that this is extending to AI audio and music. And as spotted by Exputer, Activision has recently published a new patent that involves "systems and methods for dynamically generating and modulating music based on gaming events, player profiles and/ or player reactions."

Let's layout what this means roughly: say you're in a match of your favourite Activision developed, multiplayer title, like a Call of Duty game for example! You're down to your last round, your health isn't doing so good, and you're surrounded. By the sounds of things, this patent would allow the soundtrack to be custom tailored to these specific set of circumstances, producing a unique piece of music for the player.

Music may then be adjusted according to the player's actions, and may even influence the "player’s success or failure during gameplay and that use the correlation to improve the player’s performance in future gameplay."

The patent also explains that "while many features of video games have become highly customizable, musical elements tend to be standardized across all players," going on to say, "For example, a player can customize the aesthetic look of his or her avatar or customize team members in a multiplayer game but, conventionally, is not able to customize musical elements for different gaming events."

Why Activision can't just fairly pay a composer to make lots of different kinds of music to suit a variety of modes isn't particularly clear (it's probably the having to pay a composer part), but hey ho, Activision does as Activision wants.

Custom-tailored music sounds like a fairly cool idea, though hopefully it isn't at the expense of hiring real musicians, as is the major concern regarding the current AI art trend.