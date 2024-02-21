You'll be able to dive into Endless Ocean Luminous on May 2

Just in from today's Nintendo Direct, Endless Ocean Luminous is a brand-new entry into the lovely underwater exploration series. Not only is a new game coming to the Nintendo Switch, it's coming soon on May 2.

Not only is it wonderful to look at, it's got some lush new features that'll set it apart from previous games. The ocean you explore changes each time you dive, and up to 30 players can join a single multiplayer session at the same time. With them you can discover a variety of sea life, including species that are mythical in nature, or extinct in the real world.

Endless Ocean Luminous - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch Check out the trailer yourself here!

The official Nintendo website also states that a free seven-day trail of its online services will be included with Endless Ocean Luminous, so you shouldn't have to stress about paying for another sub straight away if you fancy giving it a try.

The developer of Endless Ocean Luminous and the Endless Ocean series, Arika, may be one your familiar with if you're a video game enthusiast. Not only has it created various Endless Ocean games, it's also responsible for Fighting EX-Layer, Tetris 99, Pacman 99, and Chocobo GP. So the company has had some modern hits in recent years, but it's cool to see them stay true to some of its older IPs. The first Endless Ocean came out on the Wii back in 2007, y'know!

So if you love yourself some underwater adventures, and feel like surrounding yourself with the magic of sealife, then this game might be one for you. You can pre-order the game right now on the Nintendo eshop. Are you eager to dive in for yourself? Let us know!