Xbox Series S Starter Bundle comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Here's a quick bit of news for you: Microsoft has announced an Xbox Series S Start Bundle and it comes with three months of Game Pass Ultimate.

As you know, Game Pass Ultimate comes with access to hundreds of games, day-one releases, online multiplayer, and EA Play.

The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle will run you $299.99 and can be purchased from the Microsoft Store and participating retailers worldwide starting October 31. You can also pre-order at participating retailers starting as early as today.