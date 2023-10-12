If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Xbox Series S Starter Bundle comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Here's a quick bit of news for you: Microsoft has announced an Xbox Series S Start Bundle and it comes with three months of Game Pass Ultimate.

As you know, Game Pass Ultimate comes with access to hundreds of games, day-one releases, online multiplayer, and EA Play.

The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle will run you $299.99 and can be purchased from the Microsoft Store and participating retailers worldwide starting October 31. You can also pre-order at participating retailers starting as early as today.

