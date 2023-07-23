Xbox Game Pass Ultimate says take a break from video games with some free anime

There are just too many video games on Xbox Game Pass, so it's a good thing the newest Ultimate perk will let you take a break with some anime.

As announced over on the Xbox Wire blog, right now one of the perks being offered as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber is 75-days of Crunchyroll Mega Fan, completely for free to mark "Anime Month." For those unfamiliar with the streaming service, Crunchyroll is all about anime, offering a whole ton of titles to peruse (more than 1300, in fact), with the Mega Fan subscription allowing you to watch them all ad-free. On top of that, it gives you access to simulcast releases of currently airing anime on the same day they premier over in Japan. Move over video games, there's a new medium you can spend way too much time binging.

It's easy enough to unlock, as long as you're a subscriber. Just head to either the Game Pass page on your Xbox, or the Game Pass app on PC, and head to the perks section. You'll find the free Crunchyroll subscription there, though it should be noted that if you've already redeemed this perk in previous promotions, you won't be able to do so again.

There's a lot of good stuff on there, like the currently airing second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, if you're looking for something that will bring you pain anyway. On the opposite end there's the unfathomably joyful Skip and Loafer, an anime that made me smile so hard I had to see a doctor to get my face back to normal. Oh, and One Piece is on there too, I guess.

You've still got a little while to redeem the offer as it's running until October 20, so it mostly depends on when you want to spend all your time watching anime, instead of spending all your time on games.

