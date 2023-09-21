Xbox Game Pass gets a TGS 2023 boost, with new games coming soon

At Tokyo Game Show 2023, Microsoft announced a slate of games coming to Game Pass soon.

First off, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is comin to Xbox. The Ace Attorney series, one of the most popular visual novel series of all-time, will arrive on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass next week on September 26. It comes with Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Justice For All, and Trials and Tribulations in one package.

At TGS 2023, Microsoft provided a closer look at the Japanese Hakone track for Forza Motorsport with its lovely cherry blossom trees and tricky turnpike. One of the cars available in the game, a 2020 Toyota GR Supra, was also shown off. Forza Motorsport will be released for Xbox Series X/S with Xbox Game Pass, Windows PC with PC Game Pass, and Steam on October 10, with early access players getting access from October 5. Buying the game will also offer you the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray in your garage inside Forza Horizon 5.

Mineko’s Night Market is an adorable social simulation coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC (with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass) on October 26. The game has you scavenging for materials, crafting, and selling items at your market stall, all while building relationships with the characters around you.

Persona 5 Tactica is an upcoming turn-based tactical take on the critically acclaimed Persona 5, and its new Quest system is coming to PC and Xbox systems. These Quests are special stages set aside from the main story that comes with unique clear conditions but offer sizeable rewards. Taking on a Quest might mean beating an enemy in a single turn or puzzle-style levels involving maneuvering bombs around a stage. In return, you can earn entirely new personas or high-level skills. Persona 5 Tactica will release for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on November 17.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon: Ishin will join Xbox Game Pass, with the former joining on its release day.

The Man Who Erased His Name tells the story of the once-legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu, who faked his death and abandoned his name to protect his family. It sets the stage for the next installment of the series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which releases on January 26, 2024. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will come to Xbox Game Pass on release day, November 9.

Like a Dragon: Ishin, released on Xbox earlier this year, will arrive for Xbox Game Pass this year.

Persona 3 Reload is coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on February 2, 2024. The game will feature a brand-new skill called Theurgy. It is a flashy, ultimate attack acting as a "trump card for your battles."

And finally, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the spiritual successor to the Suikoden series, will arrive on Xbox consoles with Xbox Game Pass on April 23, 2024. Pre-orders are now live.