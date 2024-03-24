It sounds like Xbox wants a piece of the Nintendo Switch pie, as a new report claims that it's working on a "fully native" handheld

Where PlayStation opted for the cloud-based handheld route, a new report is claiming the Xbox is prototyping a native handheld.

Last year, in a clear attempt to tap into some of what Nintendo is offering with the Switch, Sony released the PlayStation Portal, a weird little cloud-based handheld for everyone and no one. While plenty have their hang-ups over the handheld's inconsistent stability due to its reliance on a good internet connection, it has done quite well overall, so clearly it's a device people feel they need a use for. Now, it's sounding like Microsoft wants a piece of the same pie, though it seems it will be closer to the Switch than it will be to the PS Portal.

Speaking on the Xbox Two podcast, Jez Corden said that he knows that "[Xbox] have got handheld prototypes right now." He clarified that they are "new prototypes" and not old ones that were supposedly previously in the works, and he also made sure to point out that it's "not a cloud handheld" it's "a fully native Xbox handheld." This was pointed out on the podcast too, but it should be noted that just because Xbox is working on a handheld prototype, if it is, that doesn't mean it will ever actually release. Projects like these are cancelled all the time, so don't go writing any comments complaining it never came out when it was never guaranteed in the first place.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A handheld Xbox console wouldn't be all that surprising, given Microsoft's general intentions to make its games playable in as many places as possible. Games like Pentiment, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush, and Sea of Thieves have all made their way or will make their way to rival platforms, a new push from Xbox to really put its games everywhere. And with things like the Steam Deck also finding a lot of success, a handheld option for Xbox would likely work quite well too, especially when paired with Game Pass. Now we just have to wait and see if the thing is real.