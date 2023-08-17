Xbox 360 store shuttering next year, but your games are safe

Microsoft has announced it will shut down the Xbox 360 Store next year on July 29.

This means Xbox will stop supporting the ability to purchase new games, DLC, and other entertainment content from the Xbox 360 Store on the console and the Xbox 360 Marketplace.

This also means the Microsoft Movies & TV app will no longer function on Xbox 360, which means TV and movie content will no longer be viewable on the console after July 29.

However, between now and then, you can continue purchasing games and DLC from the store and through the Xbox 360 Marketplace.

The good news is that this change will not affect your ability to play Xbox 360 games or DLC you have already purchased. All content purchased will be available to play on 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility. You can still play, re-download previously purchased content, and connect with friends.

Even after July 2024, you can connect with friends through multiplayer on the games you purchased, as long as the publisher still supports the online servers. You can still save games and progress to the cloud, and if you choose to continue any of those available games on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, those cloud saves will transfer over.

To continue to stream and download Microsoft Movies & TV content you purchased on Xbox 360, the available on Windows devices running Windows 10 or later, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Any content purchased from the Xbox 360 Store will remain in your library and be available to view on such devices. In addition, all purchased Movies & TV content eligible for Movies Anywhere can always be streamed and downloaded on the Movies Anywhere app or site.

The Xbox 360 launched 18 years ago in 2005, and despite the store no longer being made available come next year, Microsoft said it is committed to supporting Xbox 360 gameplay for the foreseeable future.