While you wait for Beyond the Spider-Verse, check out this official Spider-Man short and raise some money for charity

Beyond the Spider-Verse is in a state of limbo right now, but lucky for you a new Spider-Man short just came out that can hopefully tide you over a bit longer.

Originally, Beyond the Spider-Verse was meant to launch this week, as Sony had announced last year that it was getting a release date of March 29, 2024. It's now indefinitely delayed, because of the pair of strikes that took place last year, though to be honest that always sounded like an optimistic date, especially considering the allegations levied against its predecessor Across the Spider-Verse. There's still no word on when Beyond the Spider-Verse might release, but Sony Pictures Animation has released a short film about Miles Morales with a different kind of battle: his own mental health.

The short film, titled The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, is just above though I would issue a content warning to those of you with arachnophobia, as there is a scene that features a whole lot of spiders that is presented in quite an uncomfortable manner. It's a good little short though, one looking at how the stresses of being a superhero might affect a teenager.

"In the genre-bending thriller The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, Miles Morales struggles to balance his responsibilities as a teenager, friend, and student while acting as Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man," reads a description of the film. "After a particularly challenging day living with these pressures, Miles experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety and learn that reaching out for help can be just as brave an act as protecting his city from evil."

Sony is also working with the Kevin Love Fund, an organisation that "helps destigmatize mental health challenges and ensures people who are struggling have the tools needed to thrive." There's a fundraising link on the short's YouTube page that you can donate to, too.