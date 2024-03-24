What are you playing this weekend?

It’s finally spring. Of course, you know this already if you live in the States because March 10 was “spring forward” day. Yup. When you think it’s 7am, it’s really 8am, and you should have been at work 30 minutes ago. And, earlier this week was the first day of spring, so yeah.

However, some of us knew it was spring before the calendar did because we had to mow our yard at the end of February. The last time we mowed was in late December. Seriously, Mother Nature? You couldn’t give us more than two measly months for a mowing reprieve? What did we ever do to you? Oh, right, littering and other terrible things.

So, yes some of us will be mowing again and readying their flowerbeds for planting season. Which will likely come early, the way things are going. But we’ll also have time to play video games too, thankfully.

With Dragon’s Dogma 2 out, many of us at VG247 are playing the latest from Capcom, but not everyone who graces these pages is channeling their inner Arisen this weekend. Some of us are playing something entirely different.

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree – Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer In the Land of Shadow, Miquella awaits the return of his promised Lord.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Elden Ring

I'm one of the few people who isn't playing, or trying to play, Dragon's Dogma 2 right now. The game undeniably looks brilliant, but I just don't have it in me to try completing another 100+ hour RPG anytime soon. After all, I am still very much addicted to Elden Ring and still have Persona 3 Reload to try and finish one day...

With that said, I will be playing more Elden Ring this weekend. My friends and I have set up a seamless co-op randomiser, and we're flying through it. Last night, we battled it out with the Fire Giant in place of Volcano Manor's Godskin, so God only knows who might've replaced Rykard. Malenia's also hanging out in Castle Morne, so that's great.

I can't fail to mention the fact that Stardew Valley received its 1.6 update this week either, which I've been dabbling with for an hour or so each evening, and I'll no doubt play that between Elden Ring sessions. I've started a brand new Meadowlands Farm and have been blown away by all the small - and big! - new things that have been added to the game. Having played Stardew since it launched, almost, it's so incredibly wonderful being able to revisit the game and constantly discover new things. Hats off to the developer, ConcernedApe, as always.

MLB The Show 24 – Launch Trailer Get your baseball on with MLB The Show 24.

Mark Warren, Senior Staff Writer - MLB The Show 24

Yeah, I’m playing the same thing as everyone else this weekend. That game where you can hit things with sticks, people are wearing a different bunch of coloured outfits, and occasionally you see someone covered in fur. You know, MLB The Show 24, that game.

The one we all think’s a lock for GOTY and can’t sum that feeling up in less than 1000 words. To be fair, it is hard to describe what it’s like watching your five-foot-three created player with a goofy moustache absolutely annihilate the ball and send a home run pinging away into the next state. Then, upstep the rest of his created buddies you’ve spent a whole week perfecting the chubby little faces of, and life moves on.

The moment is gone, and it’s never coming back.

Murder On The Orient Express – Launch Trailer – Microids Studio Lyon Discover a modernized and revisited version of the Agatha Christie's classic.

Rebecca Jones, Guides Writer - Murder On The Orient Express

My partner's birthday celebrations continue this weekend with a many-times-delayed visit home to our respective families, whom we haven't seen yet this year thanks to a long run of winter illnesses. Even now it's a bit of a flying visit, so I likely won't be gaming much.

But at some point, my dad and I will probably pick up the playthrough of the recent modernised adaptation of Murder On The Orient Express that we started over Christmas. It seemed only fair that I held off on playing it again until in the company of the person who first introduced me to the works of Agatha Christie and the concept of video games, after all.

What about you? Are you playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 this weekend? If not, what are you popping into the ol ’console or PC? Let us know. We’re nosey like that.