What are you playing this weekend?

It's a holiday weekend in most of the world, and VG247 is celebrating by taking a long weekend off and playing games.

Of course, some of us will also be gorging on Easter chocolates and colored eggs and eating a large meal consisting of ham, potato salad, corn pudding, baked beans, yeast rolls, and some coconut cake for dessert.

Other than the food, there will likely be some festivities. But before Easter Sunday rolls around, the staff here are playing games because once Easter Monday rolls around, we will be too comatose from all of the food and candy to do much else than stretch out on the couch and lament how much food we had the day before. Then, we will get up, eat some leftovers, and start lamenting again later when forced to down handfuls of antacids.

Without further ado, this is what we are playing over the weekend:

Europa Universalis: The Price of Power is a game designed by Aegir Games on a license from Paradox Interactive

Alex Donaldson, Assistant Editor - Europa Universalis: The Price of Power

What is this, then? A new expansion to the PC Game? In fact, no! I am not often on this feature as I don't typically work the day it gets put together - but I'm here this week... and my contribution isn't even a video game. This is a bit shameful, but this is what my weekend looks like - a board game based on a video game.

I do love that concept; the XCOM board game is brilliant. The Civilization one ain't bad either. And I'm curious to try this, which a friend picked up and is setting up a huge play session for as part of his birthday celebrations.

The Europa Universalis games are pretty bloody complicated even on PC - so lord only knows how it can be adapted into a five or six-player board game. I imagine this isn't going to be a short session - I'm fully braced for this to be a ten-hour stretch. Here's hoping it's a good'un!

This video features Leon Kennedy exploring multiple new environments, and having an exchange with Jack Krauser.

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Resident Evil 4 Remake

This weekend I will be spending a bunch of my time playing Resident Evil 4 Remake, going for some nice walks, and dropping a harrowing amount of cash on a holiday for later this year.

I've just recently finished a run of RE4 with only pistols and knives, so I think that next, I'm going to try and clear up a hardcore playthrough. Should be fun.

A narrative adventure centered around humans being replaced by robots.

Jim Trinca, Video Producer - The Last of Us Part 1, The Last Worker

This weekend, I plan to get stuck into two games with "last" in the title, which I won't read too much into. Firstly, I'll be playing The Last of Us Part 1... on PS5. Not the PC version that I have free access to as part of the press. The PS5 version that I paid £52 for in the current sale. A price worth paying to clear out the bad taste left in my mouth after testing the abysmal PC release. Seriously folks, just play PlayStation games on PlayStation consoles. It's not worth the aggro.

Secondly, I'm going to get stuck into The Last Worker, partly because Jason Isaacs is in it, and I like him from Star Trek and things, but mostly because it's a narrative adventure about taking down capitalism, and that's a mighty fine mood these days because capitalism is really starting to suck! A lot!

Anyway, I think this will take me about 30 hours, which will cost me around £3 in electricity, which isn't so bad. I might treat myself to boiling the kettle for a cup of tea as well, round the whole escapade up to a fiver.

Ugh. Living in the future is so grim. Have a nice Easter!

Set 2000 years after the original Fire Emblem games, Awakening focuses on Prince Chrom and his personal army.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Fire Emblem Awakening

We've got a long bank holiday weekend here, and rather than sitting back and doing nothing (my favourite thing to do), I actually have lots on.

I'm going for my monthly massage (one of the only nice things I ever do for myself), and visiting family, where my Nan will cook up the most delicious of dinners for us. I can't wait!

Aside from that, I'm off to see what the Super Mario Bros. Movie is all about tonight and will be spending any downtime that I do get playing Fire Emblem Awakening on my 3DS. It's surprisingly difficult, but a really satisfying time, and my first experience of Fire Emblem whatsoever. I'm glad to be having a lot of fun with it.

Skyrim rules. Because you kick all the bad guys in their jewels.

Stephany Nunneley, News Editor - Skyrim, Lord of the Rings Online (of course)

Surprised to see what I am playing this weekend? Of course, you aren't surprised. You know how I nerd out on anything related to Lord of the Rings or Elder Scrolls.

Because my PC is still sick and I haven't taken it to the doctor yet (I'm a terrible mum), I will instead be playing Skyrim on Xbox One. I have a save game on there already, and I am quite far into it, so I will be sitting back and giving it a go tonight while the hubby is over at his aunt and uncle's place eating all sorts of things that are bad for him.

Friday and Saturday, I plan on jumping into LOTRO, which I can play on my aging Windows 8.1 laptop easily enough. Standing Stone Games recently released Update 35, which takes us back to Carn Dum. Apparently, the last remnants of the Iron Crown have returned to the citadel and are hoping to wield a lost artifact of the Witch-king of Angmar to win dominion over Middle-earth. Valorous luck, you conniving malefactors, friends of foul beasts, and all that is villainous! My righteous and true hunter shall aid the Hill-men of the North and their allies in the fight to cast you off and smite you as you run away like the cowards you are!

I will also be stopping by the Last Homely House in Rivendell, as Elrond's crib has received a makeover, which it didn't really need, but I'll go have a look.

Other than that, I will be eating loads of goodies at my mother's house on Sunday, unless she wants to come to my place and I'll cook - as long as she brings her famous deviled eggs and coconut cake. We'll probably play Cards Against Humanity too. That's always good for a laugh.

What about you? What are you up to over the long holiday weekend? I know in the US, the majority have Good Friday off, and in the UK, you have Monday off as it's a Bank Holiday. So, what are your plans?