The so bad its good Venom film saga is thankfully going to be finished this October

Venom 3 is moving up in the world, at least when it comes to release dates, and it has a fancy new name now too.

As if the first two Venom films weren't romantic enough already (yes I'm talking about Eddie and Venom being in love), the new title, Venom: The Last Dance, certainly seems to be upping that factor. As reported by Variety, the new name also comes with a new release date, being moved up by two weeks from its original release date of November 8 to a closer and perhaps more seasonally appropriate October 25. No reason was given as to the release date shift, but the sooner the better I say.

At this point in time, there's still no word on what the threequel will actually be about. Tom Hardy is back for one last outing as Eddie Brock/ Venom, and it will also star Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo. On directorial duties is Kelly Marcel, who's making her feature debut with this third instalment, having also written the screenplay based on a story she worked on with Hardy. Marcel also co-wrote the first Venom, and was lead writer on its sequel Let There Be Carnage.

Not much else is known about the project at the moment, and one thing is particularly unclear is how it will handle the MCU shenanigans Eddie and Venom got up to - or more didn't get up to, I guess. Last we saw them, the pair were stuck in the MCU after having been brought there by Tom Holland's Spider-Man, but they were just a post-credits scene cameo in No Way Home, so it felt a bit inconsequential.

Honestly, these films are known to be a bit trashy, but I'm firmly in the camp of "they're so bad they're good" to the point I kind of just think they're good. I'm glad they'll be wrapping things up with the third one, though; too much junk food isn't good for you after all.