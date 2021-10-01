If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

paid in exposure

Twitch will soon let viewers pay to advertise streamer channels

Twitch is testing a new feature that would allow viewers to help spread the word about their favourite streamers by boosting their streams.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

Twitch has announced a new Boost feature that will enable viewers to essentially pay to advertise their favourite streamers' channels. When this happens, the channel in question gets recommended to the wider Twitch community under the Recommended Channels section.

Twitch developers talked about Boost in the Patch Notes developer livestream yesterday, confirming that the feature is rolling out to a select number of users as the team gathers feedback. As it stands, viewers can buy Recommendations, with the example shown offering 3,000 of these “impressions” for $2.97.

Although there's an obvious benefit to this for smaller streamers, who can rely on their communities to get exposure on Twitch, the move has attracted a lot of criticism from streamers and viewers. Setting aside the ethical quandaries of paying to advertise someone else's work, the concept is similar to viewbotting, a process by which shady companies offer to boost a stream’s view count so it gains a more favourable placement on the Twitch’s front page, using bots and scripts.

Twitch never quite solved this problem, but has made great strides in recent years to counter view bots. Unfortunately – as it stands - Boost is intended to be available for all channels, meaning massive channels, too, can make use of it to remain prominent, leaving smaller channels essentially where they were.

The idea of Boosting isn't actually new to Twitch. The platform trialled a version of Boost last year, but it relied on viewers' channel points, not real money.

Tagged With

About the Author

Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch