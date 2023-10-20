Try our new "For you" section

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
We’ve launched a new “For you” section of our homepage which shows the latest articles about any topics you follow.

Tell us what games, companies, or other topics you're interested in, and we'll show you everything we’ve posted about them in a handy list.

Not following anything yet? Don’t fret! Visit the “For you” section and we’ll help you build your feed by asking a few quick questions about what type of gamer you are.

Worried about getting stuck in a filter bubble? Not to worry – we’ll also give you some hints about up-and-coming things to follow, helping you stay up to date on everything new in the world of gaming.

Whether you are a time-poor parent or someone at the bleeding edge of gaming, our “For you” section will help you keep in the know with minimal effort.

We’d love for you to explore our “For you” section and give us any feedback. This is another step forward in our journey to build a site that puts readers at the heart of the site, and we have plans to further refine the system over the comings months to make it even more helpful.

As always, thanks for reading, and we hope you find "For you" helpful.

