3½ WEEKS

The Last of Us Part 1 will be delayed on PC, but not by much

Naughty Dog wants to make sure it's ready for primetime.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Naughty Dog has delayed the PC release of The Last of Us Part 1. But not by much.

Originally set to release on March 3, it will now arrive for PC on March 28.

The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 Accessibility Features

The studio wants to make sure the PC debut is "in the best shape possible,” thus the reason for the delay.

"These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards," read the notice.

Confirmed for PC during The Game Awards 2022, the recent remake of The Last of Us, now dubbed Part 1, was released for PS5 in September 2022. It features graphical enhancements, better facial animations, smarter artificial intelligence, numerous accessibility options, and more.

A resurgence of interest in the game has occurred recently thanks to the HBO series based on the games. In January, The Last of Us returned to the UK charts in 20th place with a 238% uptick in sales week-on-week. The Last of Us: Remastered also returned to the charts, coming in at 32 with a 322% increase in sales.

