The latest Garfield Movie trailer made me feel nothing

The latest trailer for The Garfield Movie is here, and I cannot begin to describe to you how little I felt watching it.

I like Garfield. He's a grumpy, lasagne loving cat, what's not to like! I love lasagne! But, man, we can just move on from him. We don't need another Garfield movie, especially one voiced by Chris Pratt, and yet here we are, with a new trailer for a movie about the Monday-hating ginger. The first trailer for the latest adaptation of the popular comic strip was released last November, though it didn't really give us all that much other than some shots of Garfield looking sadly at Jon, desperate for pizza, and also his father (played by Samuel L. Jackson) being a bad dad.

This latest trailer gives a bit more of an idea of what to expect from the film, which sees Garfield being kidnapped by a couple of dogs with a pampered cat for a leader for… some reason. I think the pampered cat hates Garfield's dad, Victor, for some reason? What a large tabby cat could do to draw so much ire, only an animated movie could justify, but I'm sure we'll find out eventually. Oh, also, Snoop Dogg is there, also as a cat, which, yeah, fine, whatever! I get it, you want to have big names so that adults can sit through it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Seriously, though, I truly felt nothing watching this trailer. There were jokes, in theory, but they were all just so flat. It's like they read a book about jokes in animated movies once and thought "yeah that'll do." Is this mean? Perhaps! But I cannot stress enough how uninterested I am in a film with Pratt in the lead role.

Anyway, if you're not a twenty-something curmudgeon like me, and you do actually want to watch it, The Garfield Movie is due out May 24, later this year.