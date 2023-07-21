The best management sim isn't even a video game: The Best Games Ever Show episode 61

Welcome to The Best Games Ever Show episode 61: The best management sim.

Video games are a treasure trove if you like managing things. People. Buildings. Civilisations. Transport networks. Space programs (as in NASA, not as in Star Trek). Whatever organisational or logistic problem you can imagine, there's probably some kind of video game that attempts to let you solve it. And of those there must surely be a Best One.

So what, according to our esteemed panel, is the best management sim? And how on earth do we say goodbye to Tom Orry, the very heart and soul of our podcast? Probably by doing an entire episode that's tailor made for him to do his little joke with. Ah, we'll miss this. Honest.

You could also simply read the summary below, if you're the sort of person who skips to the last page of a book (a wrongun, a reprobate, a Bad Seed).

Tom

Tom didn't actually pick Football Manager this week. Instead, he submitted his own life on the basis that it must be some kind of cruel ancestor simulation being run by some devious future human race for reasons known only to themselves.

Alex

Alex went with Football Manager 2015 in honour of Tom but also kind of to spite him.

Billcliffe

James picked Football Manager 2016 because of Brexit or something. I don't know I wasn't listening.

