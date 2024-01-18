StudioCanal is plotting to get The Avengers — as in the famous spies, not the superheroes we keep bitching about — back on TV, and a new reboot is now in active development.

The surprising news arrives via Deadline, which claims that Studio Canal, the current owners of the Avengers catalog, even has a pilot episode written by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay (HBO/BBC's Industry) that's ready to be shot. It also seems that Sex Education director Ben Taylor has been brought on board to direct and executive produce.

Somewhat recent rumors claimed the project was being moved along inside HBO, but reports from last year shoot those down. However, even after today's news, the question of where the potential show (should it receive the green light) will land remains without answer.

The original cult TV series ran for six seasons, from 1961 to 1969, on ITV and later through ABC in the United States, where it became one of the first-ever British shows acquired for primetime airing by an American network. It ran for 161 episodes and eventually received a short-lived sequel series, The New Avengers, too. The series initially focused on David Keel (Ian Hendry), who was aided by John Steed (Patrick Macnee). Hendry left after the first series, and then Steed, "who fought off diabolical plots against the state with his trademark bowler hat and umbrella," became the main character, often partnered with assistants that usually were stylish and resourceful women.

If you're old enough, you might also remember the 1998 flick, starring Ralph Fiennes and Uma Thurman, that was a huge flop and most seriephiles refuse to acknowledge to this day. It's no wonder the Avengers IP has been dead for so long, as cool as old-school spy stories with touches of science fiction are. That begets the question: Do enough people care about this pitch when the only two characters consistently making cash in the genre are James Bond and Ethan Hunt?