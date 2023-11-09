Valve introduces Steam Deck OLED for a more immersive gaming experience

Valve has announced Steam Deck OLED, and it will launch on November 16.

Steam Deck OLED features the same handheld PC gaming console experience as the original Steam Deck LCD, but with an HDR OLED screen, a longer-lasting battery, faster WiFi, and various tweaks and improvements across the board.

Introducing Steam Deck OLED.

With the screen, you can expect better motion rendition, brighter colors, blacker blacks, and a larger picture. The battery has 30-50% more life, and the OLED display draws less power. The handheld also comes with an updated, more efficient AMD APU, and Wifi 6E which offers increased bandwidth and lower latency with download speeds up to three times faster and more stable online play.

This model also features a bigger fan and updated thermals so that it runs cooler, and it weighs 30g, which is 5% lighter than the LCD model.

Steam Deck OLED comes with two storage options: 512GB and 1TB, and the price of the LCD model has been lowered.

With the price drop, you can now pick up the Steam Deck 512GB LCD for $449, the 256GB LCD for $399, and the 64GB LCD for $349.

The Steam Deck OLED 512GB model will run you $549 and the 1TB model $649. There's also the Steam Deck 1TB OLED Limited Edition (translucent colorway) available in the US and Canada only for $679.

You can also pick up the Docking Station for $79.

Steam Deck OLED will be available starting November 16 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK. You can find out more information on the new model via the redesigned website, and over on Steam.