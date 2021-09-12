Star Wars Racer, Republic Commando bundle listed on Amazon

A listing for a Star Wars Racer and Star Wars Republic Commando bundle for Nintendo Switch and PS4 recently appeared on Amazon, suggesting that a rerelease of the two popular Star Wars games is making their way to Switch and PS4. Amazon listed this potential bundle for a November 16 release, developed by Aspyr and published by THQ Nordic.

This bundle continues a renaissance of sorts for beloved Star Wars games released in generations past coming back to modern consoles. The Jedi Knight games were rereleased in 2019 and appeared in a bundle some time later. Meanwhile, Star Wars Episode 1: Racer and Star Wars Republic Commando followed suit individually in 2020, so it makes sense that they would also be bundled like this.

It’s a good time to be a Star Wars game fan. Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games recently announced a remake of the seminal Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Star Wars Squadrons and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order were both well received upon release. Meanwhile, we’re getting an open world game from the same team that brought us The Division. And though it’s rumored to be happening, we don’t have any firm details on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 yet. But if the rumors are true, it will add to an already loaded release schedule for Star Wars games that are down the pipeline.

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer and Star Wars Republic Commando are currently available for individual purchase on PS4 and Switch.