Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, RAGE 2, and more coming to Prime Gaming in November

Amazon has announced the November lineup for Prime Gaming.

Next month, Amazon Prime members can enjoy Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition, Centipede: Recharged, and more.

Here's what's coming to Prime Gaming in November.

Other games include Evan's Remains, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos, Orten Was the Case, and Black Widow: Recharged.

Here's the schedule:

Prime Gaming November Titles

November 2: RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition

November 9: Centipede: Recharged

November 10: Evan's Remains

November 16: Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

November 16: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

November 22: The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

November 23: Black Widow: Recharged

November 30: Orten Was the Case

November 30: Caverns of Mars: Recharge

Subscribers can also claim content for Destiny 2, Asphalt 9: Legends, Madden NFL 24, Fall Guys, Battlefield 2042, Guild Wars 2, Destiny 2, Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, Pokemon Go, World of Warcraft, Cyberpunk 2077, and more.

Prime Gaming members in the US, UK, Canada, and Germany can play RIDE 4, Get Packed: Couch Chaos, Fortnite, ENCODYA, Trackmania, and Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary on Amazon Luna in November.

Find out what else is coming over on the Prime Gaming blog.