No, it wasn't just the audiences and actors who were kept in the dark about the larger plans for Star Wars at first. John Williams also had no idea there would be a second movie and wasn't stopped by George Lucas when he wrote Luke and Leia's theme in A New Hope as a love theme.

However, unlike Han Solo shooting Greedo first, this wasn't changed in future releases because the music was too much of a Force-powered banger from the maestro (like the entire original score). Thank the Maker for that.

The surprising revelation comes from Variety's latest piece on John Williams' career and many achievements, among which is scoring the entirety of the nine-movie Skywalker Saga plus some key themes used in recent spinoffs. Williams' sole "blip" while scoring the first movie wasn't his fault, as he explained: "I mistakenly wrote a love theme for Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker. I learned later that they were brother and sister, so it was an incestuous idea to have a love theme for them. But George never told us there was going to be a second film!"

It must be noted, for those who are more casual Star Wars fans, that Lucas hadn't fully figured out the overarching plot for the saga once cameras started rolling on the first movie. In fact, major (and now iconic) twists such as the identity of Luke and Leia's father, as well as the fact they were siblings, were locked down quite late into writing the sequels. He could have, nevertheless, given Williams a quick nudge in order not to double down too much on that angle while composing. Classic George Lucas.

Everyone loved Williams' work on that first movie, thankfully, so the 'wrong' theme wasn't scrubbed out of existence and the composer simply worked on a new theme for Leia Organa and Han Solo, her true love, in The Empire Strikes Back. This one became equally iconic and stuck around, eventually making it into The Force Awakens' (2015) original score too.

Though the 92-year-old composer has repeatedly told us he was done with Star Wars only to return for a little something shortly afterwards, it looks like he's done for good with the franchise now. With two theatrical spinoffs and several TV series released so far, Star Wars has already found 'alternative' sounds that both honor and refresh its musical identity, so the future's looking bright in that aspect when it comes to future on-screen stories from a galaxy far, far away.