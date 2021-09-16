Speed Brawl and Tharsis are your free games on the Epic Game Store this week

Speed Brawl and Tharsis are the free games for the next week on the Epic Games Store.

Speed Brawl is a 2D combat racer where you need to move fast, build your combos, and unleash powerful special moves.

The game is set in London during the year 1888, where after a decade of war with the Lunar invaders called Selenites, the British Empire has finally kicked them to the curb thanks to Hugo Wells who crushed the colony’s queen and helped enslave the creatures.

Following the war, man became listlessness and disobedient, so in order to satiate them, Wells conceived of "the ultimate entertainment": an elite sport where worthy warriors could wage war against the enslaved Selenite hordes.

In the game, you will find your personal fighting style and then assemble a team, of brawlers. There are six available, and each has its own play style. You can also expect plenty of upgrades to customize each fighter.

There are over 50 events and races across multiple Speed Brawl Leagues, and the game features local and online cooperative play through the whole campaign.

Tharsis, the other free title, is a turn-based space strategy game that puts you in control of humanity’s first mission to Mars, just as it’s struck by a micrometeorite storm.

The storm has left the crew with a damaged ship and two deceased crew members.

In the game you will need to guide the crew through food shortages, disasters and the "unforgiving nature of space" while striving to maintain your sanity amidst "cryptic signals and warnings" from Mars.

Both games will be free until September 23, when The Escapists will become free in the store.