Sony has a "gigantic list of things" lined up for future PS5 software updates

It's been nearly a year since the PlayStation 5 launched, and though we saw Sony push out a pretty big PlayStation 5 system update earlier this month, the console still has plenty more updates to come.

Fans have been fairly vocal about the console's lack of features – variable refresh rates, native 1440p display support, folder support and more, for example and this is something that's not lost on the company.

Speaking to the PlayStation Blog, Sony's senior vice president of platform experience Hideaki Nishino has said that the platform holder wants to deliver "new features in an exciting way" in upcoming PS5 firmware updates and that the company has a "gigantic list of things" from before the console's launch it's working towards integrating.

"There are interesting, exciting, fantastic ideas on the list," Nishino said in the blog. "At the same time, we launched PS5. So, we are receiving a bunch of feedback from the community through social networks or system telemetry, as well as the media, my family, my friends. We have tons of lists of the feedback."

"When I look back at the list of things we need to do, there's a lot," he continued. "There's a lot the community is asking for as well. I want to say in the Japanese way, I'm diligently working on these lists and there will be more coming out in the future."

The most intriguing part of the statement comes from how Sony is positioning itself to respond to fan feedback and requests; it's not just making the features it's had in mind since before launch: the company's engineers are actively engaging with users to learn about what more they can do for the console.

"We are not just whiteboarding our desired features. We work for customer needs. We really want to solve the problem in a delightful manner. That's our core passion. We are here for the PlayStation [fans]."

Those aforementioned features – variable refresh rates, 1440p display support, and folder support – could be on the horizon, then. But Sony hasn't outlined what, specifically, it's working on for now.