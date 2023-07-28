Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, and Lara Croft are coming to Call of Duty

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 5 will be rather interesting for players, as there will be new Operators joining the battle, and all are familiar faces.

Alongside new maps and weapons, the new Operators will include Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage. The trio is joining the game as part of the 50-year celebration of Hip-Hop which will run throughout the season.

Season 05 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone

Snoop Dog isn't a stranger to Call of Duty, and you will be able o pick his skin up during the season. You can also pick up a skin for Nicki Minaj, sporting pink hair, and all. The other new entry is rapper 21 Savage, but we don't know what his skin looks like at the moment, as it's shadowed out on the Call of Duty blog.

There will also be music tracks celebrating Hip-Hop through August 16. Called Wartracks, log into either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone for four days to acquire each. The tracks span music from the 80s to the present, and on day four, you will be handed a weapon blueprint.

During mid-season, believe it or not, legendary treasure hunter and video game icon Lara Croft will be made available in a new Operator bundle. That sounds fun.

There's more to Season 5 than skins, so hit up the link to the Call of Duty blog above for more information.