The team behind Silent Hill: Ascension is also working on a Borderlands "interactive streaming series"

Genvid Entertainment, the studio behind the "interactive streaming series" Silent Hill: Ascension, has now announced it's also working on a Borderlands project.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Borderlands EchoVision Live is the next project on the docket for Genvid, another interactive streaming series that will focus on the "(mis)adventures of eight unsuspecting tourists who find themselves in peril, marooned on Eden-6 after setting off on an Adventure Safari to follow in the footsteps of Vault Hunters and bask in their glory." A press release further explains, "what's meant to be a three-week vacation turns into a permanent nightmare when the tourists find themselves stranded in the backwater town of Greywater Junction.

"Surrounded on all sides by cutthroats, bandits, and low-thread-count sheets, these unfortunate dilettantes must overcome their fears, failings, and greed in order to band together, rise to the occasion, and avoid the many, MANY bullets with their names on them."

There's no release date in sight for the project yet, but that isn't much of a surprise considering we don't even know when Silent Hill: Ascension is coming out yet (though that project is due out in 2023).

Similarly to Silent Hill: Ascension, the "audience will engage to determine how these zeroes to sort-of-heroes rise to the occasion to take on the increasingly dire threats to Greywater Junction. Reputations, relationships, and even rewards are at stake – and the actions of millions will determine these characters’ fates." It's a bit of a bold assumption that millions of players will definitely take part, but I appreciate the confidence.

We received a bit more of an in depth trailer for Silent Hill: Ascension back in May, and it doesn't look… great. The original Silent Hill games are all about slow, moody, atmospheric moments, with the occasional heart pounding enemy to chase you down, which doesn't feel like something that will work out in real time. Only time will tell!